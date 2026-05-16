FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC defeat Seattle Reign 2-0 with a rocket goal from Jaedyn Shaw and second half goal from defender Tierna Davidson.

Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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