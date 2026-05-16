NWSL NJ/NY Gotham FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video


Gotham FC defeat Seattle Reign 2-0 with a rocket goal from Jaedyn Shaw and second half goal from defender Tierna Davidson.

Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC highlights presented by Nationwide

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