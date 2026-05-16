FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC
Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC defeat Seattle Reign 2-0 with a rocket goal from Jaedyn Shaw and second half goal from defender Tierna Davidson.
Seattle Reign vs. Gotham FC highlights presented by Nationwide
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
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