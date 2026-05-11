FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs Washington Spirit
Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Washington Spirit ties club record with 5th straight win!
Claudia Martínez scores the lone goal late in the second half to give the Washington Spirit the win!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Reign FC Falls 1-0 to Washington at Lumen Field - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Earns Second Straight Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw vs. Utah Sunday at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- URFC Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches in Stalemate against Bay FC - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Road Match to Kansas City Current, 3-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Spirit Kicks off Two-Week Road Trip in Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
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