FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs Washington Spirit

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Washington Spirit ties club record with 5th straight win!

Claudia Martínez scores the lone goal late in the second half to give the Washington Spirit the win!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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