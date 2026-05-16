FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







The San Diego Wave show out to defeat the Washington Spirit and snag three points at home with a first professional goal from Trinity Byars, and a game-winning header in the second half from Kimmi Ascanio.

San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.