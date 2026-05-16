FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The San Diego Wave show out to defeat the Washington Spirit and snag three points at home with a first professional goal from Trinity Byars, and a game-winning header in the second half from Kimmi Ascanio.
San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit highlights presented by Nationwide
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