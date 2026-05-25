FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







In her first start for the Pride and just third game since returning from a season-ending injury last year, Nicole Payne's first NWSL goal gives Orlando Pride the win against the Wave.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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