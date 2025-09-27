FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando's Jacquie Ovalle scored her first professional goal to put Orlando in front, only for an equalizer first NWSL goal for San Diego's Dudinha to come just minutes later. However, a second-half goal from Carson Pickett put Orlando up for good as they defeated San Diego, 2-1.

