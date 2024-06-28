FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Chicago Red Stars get a big win on the road with a goal by Mallory Swanson and rookie Jameese Joseph!

