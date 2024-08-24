FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Marisa DiGrande and Kayla Fischer score to give Racing Louisville the win over Chicago Red Stars.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

