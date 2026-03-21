FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The Cascadia rivalry sees its first red card (and then another) as the Portland Thorns surge to a 2-0 shutout victory. Goals from Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner (assisted by Tordin) go unanswered in front of a club record home opener attendance.
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