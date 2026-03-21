FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







The Cascadia rivalry sees its first red card (and then another) as the Portland Thorns surge to a 2-0 shutout victory. Goals from Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner (assisted by Tordin) go unanswered in front of a club record home opener attendance.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







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