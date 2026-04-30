FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The Portland Thorns secure their second win in one week to defeat the San Diego Wave at home. Marie Müller scores her first NWSL goal and Sophia Wilson scores her second goal of the season.
Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave highlights presented by Nationwide
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