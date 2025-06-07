FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride defeated the Houston Dash 1-0 on June 7, 2025. Cori Dyke scored in stoppage time to pick up the win for Orlando.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.