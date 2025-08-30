FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Esther González and Jaelin Howell get Gotham on the board in the first half and the defense holds on strong for a clean sheet against the Orlando Pride and get the 2-0 win.







