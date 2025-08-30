NWSL Orlando Pride

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video


Esther González and Jaelin Howell get Gotham on the board in the first half and the defense holds on strong for a clean sheet against the Orlando Pride and get the 2-0 win.

Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central