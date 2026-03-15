FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







A brace from Ashley Sanchez, secures NC Courage a 2-1 victory against Racing Louisville FC at First Horizon Stadium!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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