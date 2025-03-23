FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Orlando Pride claw out a victory on the road against Gotham FC, thanks to an own goal and a converted penalty kick by Marta.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Gotham FC Falls to Orlando Pride on Home Opener - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Defeats NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 to Earn First Road Win of the Season - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Fall 1-2 to Houston Dash in Home Opener - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Dash Earn First Victory of the Season - Houston Dash
- Rookie Reale Ready for First Professional Start - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Update - Houston Dash
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN 2 - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Gotham FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Bests Racing Louisville Behind First-Half Scores by Joelle Anderson, Karlie Lema - Bay FC
- Utah Royals Fall in First Road Test of 2025 - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener Against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Drops Season's First Road Test at Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Secure 3-2 Win in Home Opener Against Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Falls to Orlando Pride on Home Opener
- Rookie Reale Ready for First Professional Start
- Gotham FC Faces Reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride in Home Opener
- Gotham FC Announces 2025 Technical Staff
- Lendistry to Serve as Official Small Business Lender of Gotham FC