FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC
Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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KC defend home turf and set a new league record with nine straight home wins. Three goals, including a goal and assist from Temwa Chawinga, secure the record-setting win for them despite an opening goal for the Thorns by Sophia Wilson.
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