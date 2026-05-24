FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







KC defend home turf and set a new league record with nine straight home wins. Three goals, including a goal and assist from Temwa Chawinga, secure the record-setting win for them despite an opening goal for the Thorns by Sophia Wilson.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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