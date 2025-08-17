FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride go back and forth for 90 minutes but fail to score in this top of the standings showdown.







