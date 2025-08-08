FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash defeated North Carolina Courage 2-1 on August 8, 2025. Kiki Van Zanten and Sophie Schmidt scored for Houston, and Riley Jackson for North Carolina.

