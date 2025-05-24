FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Bay FC
May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
The Houston Dash and Bay FC played to a 2-2 draw on May 24, 2025. Avery Patterson and Messiah Bright scored for Houston, while Penelope Hocking and Rachel Hill scored for Bay FC.
