FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave stay hot on the road with goals from Hanna Lundkvist and Kimmi Ascanio to get the win against Chicago Stars FC.

