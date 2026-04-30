FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC dominates 2-0 on the road in Chicago with a goal from rookie Jordynn Dudley and Rose Lavelle to secure the win.

Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.