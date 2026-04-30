FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC dominates 2-0 on the road in Chicago with a goal from rookie Jordynn Dudley and Rose Lavelle to secure the win.
Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC highlights presented by Nationwide
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