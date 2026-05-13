FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Orlando Pride

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy wins their second home game in a row with goals from Aleigh Gambone and Amanda Gutierres, both their first NWSL goals. Orlando Pride struck first with Marta's 15th career regular-season PK goal but it's not enough to overcome the home team.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

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