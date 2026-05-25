FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Mal Swanson's first goal back since having her baby becomes the game-winner for Chicago on the road!
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Shut out 1-0 against Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Nicole Payne Scores First Career Goal as Pride Defeat San Diego Wave 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Shuts out Bay FC 1-0 in First Road Win - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC Fights Hard Despite Pair of Sendoffs, Falls 1-0 to Chicago Stars FC - Bay FC
- MATCH RECAP: Portland Thorns Fall 3-1 against KC Current at CPKC Stadium - Portland Thorns FC
- Player Spotlight: Kiana Palacios Breaks Through as Mina Tanaka Continues Making Utah Royals History - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Return Home to Host Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Bay FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face San Diego Wave on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Fights Hard Despite Pair of Sendoffs, Falls 1-0 to Chicago Stars FC
- Match Preview: Bay FC Hosts Chicago Stars FC for Pride Match at PayPal Park
- Bay FC's Unbeaten Streak Comes to a Close with 2-0 Defeat at Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Heads to Pacific Northwest for Midweek Clash at Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 1-1 Draw vs. Boston Legacy FC