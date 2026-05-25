FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Mal Swanson's first goal back since having her baby becomes the game-winner for Chicago on the road!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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