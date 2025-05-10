FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals FC

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Goals from Christen Press & Alyssa Thompson helped Angel City FC defeat Utah Royals FC, 2-0.

