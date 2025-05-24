FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Taylor Flint, Emma Sears, and Savannah DeMelo score for Racing Louisville while Riley Tiernan and Alyssa Thompson hit back for Angel City in a 2-3 battle in Los Angeles that saw Racing emerge victorious.

