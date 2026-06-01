FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







The North Carolina Courage won their third straight game on Sunday night, defeating Angel City FC, 2-1, on the road thanks to goals from Evelyn Ijeh and Manaka Matsukubo. The visitors went ahead first with Ijeh putting home an effort after hard work from the Courage's Ashley Sanchez to set up the goal. But Angel City's Maiara Niehues would quickly equalize to bring the hosts level. That score held on until Matsukubo restored the North Carolina lead with a little over 10 minutes to play, a lead they would keep until the final whistle.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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