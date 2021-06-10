Fuel Fall Short in 3-1 Loss to Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE - In the second match of a best-of-five series between the Fuel and the Swamp Rabbits Terry Broadhurst's lone goal would not be enough to match Greenville as they take the game in a final 3-1 score.

Greenville opened up the scoring for the second consecutive game in the series when Garrett Thompson set up Liam Pecararo at the bottom of the right circle who squeaked it past Dan Bakala's shoulder less than a minute into the game. Terry Broadhurst put in a rebound from Matt Marcinew's shot at 12:30 that would send the teams to the locker room tied at 1.

Coming out early once again, Joey Haddad netted a rebound from a wrist angle shot by Shawn Cameron to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead 1:20 into the second. The Fuel would see two power play chances throughout the second frame but nothing would amount from the man advantage as the Swamp Rabbits kept the one goal lead heading into the third.

Despite outshooting Greenville 6-5 in the third period Indy would not be able to tie the game and Frank DiChiara notched an empty netter with less than a minute to go in the game to make the final score 3-. Greenville leads the series 2-0.

