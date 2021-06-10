Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Fuel, 7:05 PM - Eastern Conference Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their Eastern Conference Semifinals series tonight against the Indy Fuel. After winning Game 1 on the road, Greenville returns home for Game 2, 3 and an if necessary Game 4.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0) vs. Indy Fuel (0-1)

June 10, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game #2 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31), Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Brady Fagan (89)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

GAME 1 RECAP:

On Tuesday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits jumpstarted the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 road victory against the Indy Fuel. After a scoreless first period, Anthony Rinaldi tallied the eventual game-winning goal at 14:45 of the second stanza. Matt Bradley connected with Rinaldi at the bottom of the right circle for a quick chip shot past Indy goaltender Billy Christopoulos. Shots after 40 minutes were 20-16 Fuel with Greenville leading 1-0. Shawn Cameron doubled his team's advantage at 4:43 of the third period. Alec Rauhauser connected with Cameron on a stretch pass along the left-wing to create a partial breakaway. With a burst of speed towards the net, Cameron buried a perfect shot to the top shelf for Greenville's insurance marker.

"BED-ZY, BED-ZY, BED-ZY":

Ryan Bednard recorded a 37-save shutout for his first postseason clean sheet in his Kelly Cup Playoffs debut. Bednard's playoff shutout marked the first by a Greenville goaltender since Jason Missiaen put forth a 31-save effort against the Wheeling Nailers on May 12, 2014 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tuesday night marked Greenville's third playoff shutout win since 2011.

EXTRA SPECIAL:

The Swamp Rabbits were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to start their 2021 Kelly Cup pursuit on Tuesday. In Game 1, the Rabbits successfully killed a 5-on-3 Indy power play for over a minute, highlighted by sensational stops by Ryan Bednard. In the season-series between Greenville and Indy, the Fuel power play unit proved lethal. The Rabbits went 18-for-25 (72%) on the penalty kill against Indy in five regular season meetings. On the man-advantage, Greenville went 4-for-23 (17.4%) versus the Fuel penalty kill unit and 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

FAST FACTS:

Should the Fuel turn to goaltender Dan Bakala tonight, his record versus Greenville is 2-0-0 with a .99 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and one shutout...Indy posted an 18-12-4-0 record in games away from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in 2020-21...The Swamp Rabbits' last 2-0 series lead came in the 2017 South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays before losing the series in six...Since 2011, Greenville holds a 4-4 record in Game 2's of a playoff series...The Indy Fuel are looking for their first playoff win in franchise history (0-5).

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

Game 2 between Greenville and Indy marks the only Kelly Cup Playoff game in the ECHL tonight. Last night, the Florida Everblades topped the South Carolina Stingrays by a 5-4 margin to even their best-of-five series at 1-1. Florida led 5-0 after 40 minutes before the Stingrays nearly surged all the way back with four unanswered goals. Game 3 in Florida is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. In the Western Conference last night, the Allen Americans edged the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2. Allen now leads their best-of-five Western Conference Semifinals series 2-0. The Americans will go for the series sweep tomorrow night in Utah. Lastly, the Wichita Thunder evened their series with the Fort Wayne Komets at 1-1 last night. Game 3 is slated for tomorrow night at 8 p.m. in Fort Wayne.

