ECHL Transactions - June 10

June 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 10, 2021:

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Krieger, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

