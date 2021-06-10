ECHL Transactions - June 10
June 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 10, 2021:
Indy:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Krieger, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
