Rabbits Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead against Indy

June 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged a 3-1 victory over Indy Fuel on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville leads their current best-of-five series 2-0 and will look to sweep Indy tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

In the opening minute, Liam Pecararo scored his first goal of the postseason. Only 46 seconds in, Pecararo buried a shot low to the ice past Indy goaltender Dan Bakala. The Fuel answered at 12:30 courtesy of Terry Broadhurst. After an initial shot from Peter Krieger was blocked, Broadhurst buried a second chance effort from the low slot. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-7 Indy with the score even 1-1.

Early in the second period, Greenville recollected the lead. Shawn Cameron circled the net and found an open Joey Haddad between the circles. Haddad blasted home his first Kelly Cup Playoff goal since 2013 for the eventual game-winning marker.

Frank DiChiara scored into an empty net at 19:55 of the third period to complete the scoring line. Final shots totaled 27-20 Indy. The Swamp Rabbits finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Tomorrow night, celebrate playoff hockey with a pregame Tailgate on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage starting at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy food & drinks, tailgate games, music provided by WESC 92.5 and more!

BIT BY BIT playoffs t-shirt GIVEAWAY for the first 400 fans

The Blood Connection: Drive (4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) r

