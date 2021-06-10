Florida's Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year
June 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2020-21.
The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Hildebrand, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 23-10-5 with two shutouts in 40 appearances in the regular season. He was tied for the league lead in wins, was tied for third with a .923 save percentage and ranked fourth with a 2.40 goals-against average. Hildebrand was second in the ECHL in appearances (40) minutes played (2,380) and saves (1,145).
Hildebrand has appeared in 222 career ECHL games with Florida, Kalamazoo, Indy, Tulsa and Allen posting an overall record of 99-86-23 with eight shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
He is the second Everblade to win this honor behind Chris Madden who won in the 2004-05 season. Madden never played in a game for the Everblades as he was traded to them at the trade deadline and was then loaned to the Providence Bruin where he would finish the season. Hildebrand is the first Everblade to win the award and play in a game for the Everblades during their Goaltender of the Year season.
Florida's goaltending coach, Josh Robinson, won the award during the 2015-16 season while playing with the Missouri Mavericks.
Evan Buitenhuis of Wichita finished second, followed by Wichita's Evan Wenginger, Roman Durny of Tulsa and Greenville's Ryan Bednard.
The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners
2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades
2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads
2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays
2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces
2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters
2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers
2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs
1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard
1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees
