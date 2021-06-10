Florida's Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2020-21.

The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Evan Buitenhuis of Wichita finished second, followed by Wichita's Evan Wenginger, Roman Durny of Tulsa and Greenville's Ryan Bednard.

The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Hildebrand, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 23-10-5 with two shutouts in 40 appearances in the regular season. He was tied for the league lead in wins, was tied for third with a .923 save percentage and ranked fourth with a 2.40 goals-against average. Hildebrand was second in the ECHL in appearances (40) minutes played (2,380) and saves (1,145).

Hildebrand has appeared in 222 career ECHL games with Florida, Kalamazoo, Indy, Tulsa and Allen posting an overall record of 99-86-23 with eight shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

