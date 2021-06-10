Americans Take 2-0 Series Lead

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak mixes it up with the Utah Grizzlies

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans took a 2-0 series lead over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win at Allen Event Center.

Matt Register (1), Scott Conway (1), Brett Neumann (2), and Spencer Asuchak (2), provided the offense for Allen. Brett Neumann's second period goal was the eventual game winning goal for the Americans.

"We worked hard tonight in front of their net, and it made things happen," said Americans rookie forward Brett Neumann. "We wanted to leave Allen up 2-0 and got it done."

Jake Paterson had the night off and CJ Motte stepped in and did not miss a beat. Motte made 27 saves on 29 shots. The Americans scored a power play goal on Wednesday night as Scott Conway found the back of the net with the man advantage.

The series shifts to West Valley City for Game 3 on Friday night. Game time is 8:10 pm CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Neumann

2. ALN - C. Motte

3. UTA - C. Pare

Images from this story

