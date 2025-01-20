Fronts this Week: Fronts Have Three More Games on Tap this Week

In a rare Wednesday night contest, it's the first matchup between Kingston and Ottawa since mid-November when both teams hosted their annual School Day games. Each team looks very different since those matchups, with the 67's selling players off and the Frontenacs bringing some talented players into the fold. It's a rivalry that's been heated for years, and Wednesday night should be no different. It's always entertaining when these two teams go to battle.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Luca Pinelli (CBJ)

Cooper Foster (PIT)

Matthew Mayich (STL)

Friday, January 24th - vs Saginaw Spirit - Women in Sports Night

Friday night will be a special one as the Frontenacs are honouring the first professional all-women's hockey team in Kingston; the Red Barons. We will be paying tribute to and celebrating the Red Barons and other impactful Women in Sports from the Kingston area all night long, highlighted by special jerseys inspired by the original jerseys donned by the Red Barons.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Michael Misa (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, 2nd in the OHL points race)

Kristian Epperson (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

