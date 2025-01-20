Frontenacs' Tuomas Uronen Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Vegas Golden Knights prospect Tuomas Uronen of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering two goals, four assists and six points in a pair of wins last week.

Uronen started the week strong with a goal and an assist on Friday, earning second-star honours as the Frontenacs defeated the Soo Greyhounds 3-1. He followed up on Sunday with another standout performance, contributing a goal and three assists to secure second-star recognition again in a 6-2 victory over the Erie Otters.

A 19-year-old forward from Kerava, Finland, Uronen has recorded 51 points (22-29-51) in 36 games this season. Originally selected by the Ottawa 67's in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the 6-foot, 194lb. right-winger has skated in 47 regular season games split between the 67's and Frontenacs, tallying 24 goals, 33 assists and 57 points. The Vegas Golden Knights' sixth round (192nd overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Uronen recently won a silver medal with Team Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Also considered for the award this week, Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa of the Brampton Steelheads recorded five points (3-2-5), including a hat-trick, in two contests. Erie Otters teammates in Sam Alfano and Pano Fimis were also exceptional, each tallying three goals, three assists and six points in three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

