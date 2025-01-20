Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 13-19

January 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds earned three of a possible four points over the weekend with a pair of nail-biter one-goal games this weekend. The well-rested Birds began the weekend at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday. Despite being outshot 15-5 through the first period, the score remained knotted at zero thanks to the strong performance from Nathan Day between the pipes. The Rangers scored three times in the middle frame to go up 3-1 before Flint rallied with a pair in the third to force extra time. After a scoreless five-minute overtime frame, Nathan Aspinall struck paydirt in the shootout. Two of the three Rangers would bury one for the extra standings point and the win. Day was named the game's 'Second Star' for his impressive 32-save performance. Sam McCue and Chris Thibodeau finished with a goal and an assist each.

On Saturday, McCue lit the lamp three and a half minutes into regulation to jumpstart the Firebirds' offense. The Attack held leads of 2-1 later in the first and 4-2 in the middle frame, but there was no quit in the squad from Flint. Matthew Mania and Thibodeau would tie things up before the end of the second. Aspinall would bury his 12th of the season on the powerplay in the third, which would credit him with his first game-winning goal of the year. Defense and strong goaltending would hold onto the lead for the road win, 5-4. Noah Bender earned his second victory as a Firebird with 26 saves on 30 shots. Matthew Mania finished with a goal and two assists, earning him 'First Star' accolades. Thibodeau recorded another multi-point night with a goal plus a helper. Konyen now rides a four-game points streak with two goals and five assists in that span, and Aspinall has three tallies and two assists in his last three.

The Firebirds were narrowly outdrawn by the opposition 65-62 at the faceoff dots through the weekend. They finished even in shots on goal at 66-66 combined through 125 minutes of play. On special teams, the power play generated one goal through eight chances (12.5%). The penalty kill allowed one marker in shorthanded situations (83.3%). The Birds have a record of 18-21-2-2 for the campaign thus far, ranking them third in the West Division and sixth in the ten-team Western Conference.

LEADERBOARD

McCue remains the leader in both goals (21) and points (36) for the season. Thibodeau ranks second with 33 points, and his 20 assists are tied for the most on the club. Kaden Pitre sits tied with Aspinall for third with 30 points each. Pitre combines 14 goals with 16 helpers, while Aspinall has 12 tallies and 18 assists. Mania tops Flint's blue-line crew with 25 points, including 20 assists, to tie Thibodeau for the lead in that category.

COMING UP

Flint will travel to the Canadian side of Sault Ste. Marie on Friday for a battle with the Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m., and fans can follow along with all the action on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

The team returns home Saturday to host the Brampton Steelheads on Flint Tropics Night, sponsored by Shea Automotive. The Firebirds will wear specialty "Flint Tropics"-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Flint Firebirds Foundation. Puck drop for Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m.

