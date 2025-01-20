Uronen, Lalonde and Reid Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Frontenacs' Tuomas Uronen Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Tuomas Uronen of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering two goals, four assists and six points in a pair of wins last week.

Uronen started the week strong with a goal and an assist on Friday, earning second-star honours as the Frontenacs defeated the Soo Greyhounds 3-1. He followed up on Sunday with another standout performance, contributing a goal and three assists to secure second-star recognition again in a 6-2 victory over the Erie Otters.

A 19-year-old forward from Kerava, Finland, Uronen has recorded 51 points (22-29-51) in 36 games this season. Originally selected by the Ottawa 67's in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the 6-foot, 194lb. right-winger has skated in 47 regular season games split between the 67's and Frontenacs, tallying 24 goals, 33 assists and 57 points. The Vegas Golden Knights' sixth round (192nd overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Uronen recently won a silver medal with Team Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Also considered for the award this week, Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa of the Brampton Steelheads recorded five points (3-2--5), including a hat-trick, in two contests. Erie Otters teammates in Sam Alfano and Pano Fimis were also exceptional, each tallying three goals, three assists and six points in three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Greyhounds' Nolan Lalonde Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan Lalonde of the Soo Greyhounds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, earning two shutouts along with a 0.00 goals-against average and 1.000 save percentage.

Acquired by the Greyhounds at the OHL trade deadline, Lalonde continued to make a strong first impression with his new team. He stopped all 36 shots he faced on Thursday in a commanding 7-0 shutout win over the Peterborough Petes. He was back in net on Sunday, turning aside 24 shots to secure his second shutout of the weekend and fifth of his OHL career in a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa 67's.

The 20-year-old overage netminder has appeared in 25 games this season between Sault Ste. Marie and Kingston, posting an 11-8-5-0 record, including three shutouts, a 3.07 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 197lb. netminder was selected by the Erie Otters in the third round (49th overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Over four OHL seasons split between Erie, Saginaw, Kingston, and Sault Ste. Marie, he has played in 156 regular season games, amassing a 67-61-10-6 record, five shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average, and .875 save percentage. In the 2024 OHL Playoffs, Lalonde made 12 appearances with the Spirit, earning a 5-7-0-0 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, and an .893 save percentage. A Kingston, Ont. native, he hosted and won the 2024 Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit. Lalonde signed a three-year entry-level contract as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets in October 2022.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Greyhounds' Chase Reid Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Chase Reid is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording six assists over three games played.

Reid kicked off a weekend road trip with three assists on Thursday, earning second star honours as the Greyhounds blanked the Peterborough Petes 7-0. He added another assist on Friday, though Sault Ste. Marie fell 3-1 to the Kingston Frontenacs. The 6-foot-2, 185lb. blueliner wrapped up the week with two assists on Sunday, contributing to the Greyhounds' second shutout of the week in a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa 67's.

A 17-year-old from Chesterfield, MI., Reid joined the Greyhounds in mid-December after starting the 2024-25 season with the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) where he recorded six goals and six assists in 18 games played. In his first 15 games with the Greyhounds, Reid has tallied one goal and 18 assists for 19 points. He was selected by Sault Ste. Marie in the seventh round (125th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Detroit Victory Honda 15U AAA program. A late 2007-born blueliner, Reid isn't NHL Draft eligible until 2026.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

