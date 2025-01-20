East Side Mario's Partners with Windsor Spitfires 'Community Tour'

January 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce a new partnership with East Side Mario's as our Community Tour Sponsor. All public appearances by the club will be brought to you by East Side Mario's as part of our #CommunityComesFirst Program. The Spitfires pride themselves on the countless hours of volunteering in our community. Most recently the Spitfires have had great success with the Goodfellows paper drive and the Grow on Windsor Campaign.

Under the motto "Enhancing Lives, Improving Our Community", the Windsor Spitfires Foundation has raised and donated $500,760.80 back to local charitable groups and community service agencies around Windsor & Essex County since its inception in 2006.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.