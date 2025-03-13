Friday Is Meridian Shoot for Shelter Night

March 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, March 14th is Meridian Shoot for Shelter Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Owen Sound Attack take on the Guelph Storm. The first edition of Shoot for Shelter in partnership with Home for Good will benefit United Way Guelph Wellington and the Guelph Community Foundation.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Tiffany Hall, a Branch Manager for Meridian, Glenna Banda, the Executive Director of United Way Guelph Wellington, and Sarah Haanstra, the Executive Director for Guelph Community Foundation. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes including a 6-pack of Guelph Storm tickets for the game on March 20th, a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2024/2025 team, and a Meridian Sweets and Treats basket. The game's 50/50 will support the Home for Good Campaign, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

Friday Is Meridian Shoot for Shelter Night - Guelph Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.