Spitfires Announce First Two Home Games in Round One & Broadcast Information

March 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires today announced the team's first two home game dates of First Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Windsor's opponent in the First Round is yet to be determined as there are still games to be played.

The Spitfires will play Game 1 of the First Round on home ice at WFCU Centre on Thursday, March 27, at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 will be on Saturday March 29 at 7:05 p.m.

All first-round games will be televised on YourTV Windsor and streamed on CHLTV. On the call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Chris Mcleod and analyst Nick Warriner.

Windsor's complete 2025 First Round schedule is still TBD.

Round 1:

Round 1 Tickets Location Date Time Broadcast

Game 1 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Thursday March 27 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 2 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Thursday March 29 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

