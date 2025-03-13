Spitfires Double up Soo 6-3

March 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Soo Greyhounds were in town on Thursday for the final meeting between the two clubs. The Spitfires lead the season series 3-1-1 and will be looking for a 4 th win against the divisional rival Soo. On Thursday, it was a tight-checking game and the Spitfires were able to come out with the 6-3 win.

In the first period, it was the Spitfires scoring first just under 5 minutes in as Davis would score on a rebound for his 19 th goal of the season. Just over a minute later, Greentree would score his 48 th goal of the season making it 2-0. The Soo would score two goals just 4 minutes apart and tie the game at 2 apiece. Spitfires led 12-6 in shots after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would strike twice Belchetz scored his 17 th on a rebound and a few minutes later Ethan Garden scored his 6 th goal from behind the goal-line. The Spitfires were up 4-2 with 20 more minutes to go.

In the third period, the Spitfires kept up the pressure and were able to grab a much needed 3 goal lead. Protas would score off a sweet feed from Greentree. Late in the game, the Soo would score to make it a 5-3 but Morneau would seal the deal with an empty net goal.

The Spitfires are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Saginaw. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

