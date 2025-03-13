100 Days of Giveaways Returns on March 15

March 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes annual 100 Days of Giveaways promotion returns for another year beginning on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Over 100 days, Petes Season Ticket Members who have put a deposit down on their 2025-26 tickets will be entered in a daily draw to win one of 100 prizes from local partners.

Fans that put a deposit down on 2025-26 season tickets before March 15, 2025, will be entered in every draw to win one of 100 amazing prizes. If a deposit is put down after March 15, the participant will be entered into the draw beginning on the date that the deposit is received. Season Ticket Members who qualify for 100 Days of Giveaways can win an unlimited amount of times over the duration of the Campaign.

This year, prizes have been provided by Peterborough Kia, Peterborough Golf and Country Club, Bar Vita, Mark's, Osmow's Shawarma, The Petes Store, Rawscoe's Sport Collectibles, One Eighty Hunter, Swish, and K&N Auto Detailing. Every day from March 15, 2025 to June 23, 2025, a winner will be selected and posted on the Petes X account and Facebook page. They will also be contacted over the phone by a member of the Petes sales team.

Petes 2025-26 Season Ticket Members will have a number of new perks to look forward to this season. These perks include first right of refusal to tickets for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, the STM Gift Program, the STM Poster Program, Season Ticket Member of the Game, and access to the new "Official" Partners Discount program. To find out more about these new perks, contact Tyler.

Season Ticket Members have the option to pay in full up front, or put a non-refundable deposit as low as just $150 per seat down to reserve their tickets, and then pay in full before the final payment deadline of July 31. The deadline to renew current season tickets is Monday, June 9, 2025, after which seats will be released to the general public. New Season Ticket Members are encouraged to put their deposit down early to ensure access to the best available seats.

Fans looking to put a deposit down on season tickets can call Tyler at 705-743-3681 x 209 or email him at thall@gopetesgo.com. Call today to lock in the best seats available for the 2025-26 before they're gone.

The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 14, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.