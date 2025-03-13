Spitfires Sign 3rd Round Pick Andrew Robinson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

March 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Andrew Robinson to the Red, White and Navy!

Robinson was selected 58th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Andrew hails from Oakville, Ontario. He stands at 6'0 and weighs 183lbs.

Robinson played for the Vaughan Kings during the 2023-24 season. He scored 22 goals and recorded 52 assists in 107 games played during the season. In the playoffs, Andrew played in 12 games and scored 1 goal and recorded 7 assists for 8 points. This season Robinson played for the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL. He played 53 games and recorded 3 goals and 31 assists.

Robinson is committed to Providence College for the 2027-2028 season.

The Oakville native is excited to be joining the club.

"It is very exciting and a great opportunity to develop as a player on and off the ice." Robinson said. "To be able to play with NHL drafted players like Protas, Greentree and Spellacy is awesome, and I am looking forward to the opportunity."

Bill Bowler spoke on Robinson putting pen to paper.

"Robinson is a great signing to lock up another OHL caliber player for our club." GM Bill Bowler said. "He is a well-rounded defenceman and he can play in all situations."

Andrew will make his Spitfire debut tonight vs the Soo Greyhounds and will wear number 13.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.