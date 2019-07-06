Friday Fog Shortens Game, Birds Win 5-2 in Five

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Aberdeen defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets 5-2 in five innings completed early due to fog Friday night in the middle game of three at MCU Park.

W: Conroy (2-2)

L: Valentino (0-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Ryan Conroy earned his second victory for Aberdeen, striking out four over five innings of two-run ball.

Austin Hayes doubled and scored on Martin Cervenka's run-scoring double in the first inning against Frank Valentino to give the 'Birds a 1-0 lead. Clay Fisher added a solo home run in Aberdeen's three run second.

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Yoel Romero's RBI double pulled the Cyclones to within three. After the inning ended, the game entered the fog delay and did not resume.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Yoel Romero: 1-2, 2B, RBI

Luke Ritter: 1-2, R

Jose Mena: 1-2, R

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn had its first fog-shortened game of the season, dropping the second game to lose the series.

Yoel Romero extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the fourth. Romero owns the team's longest streak of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds - Saturday, 4 p.m.

MCU Park -Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (1-2, 4.32 ERA) vs. LHP Kevin Magee (0-3, 4.30 ERA)

