Black Bears Sweep Rain-Shortened Series in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - After taking the first two games of the series at Williamsport, the Black Bears returned home early after the final game of the series was postponed due to rain on Saturday night.

Game 1:

The Black Bears celebrated their Fourth of July holiday Thursday afternoon by defeating the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-2 at BB&T Ballpark in Williamsport.

West Virginia got off to a strong start with a solid outing from RHP Michael Burrows, who pitched five innings with only one run and five strike outs.

After five scoreless innings, the Crosscutters got on the board with a sacrifice fly giving them a 1-0 lead. However, the lead didn't last long as the Black Bears answered in the top of the sixth with a five spot of their own.

SS Cory Wood put the Black Bears on course for their five-run sixth inning started with an RBI single to right field that scored 1B Luke Mangieri to make it 1-1.The very next batter, 3B Jared Triolo, smacked a double to deep center field scoring Wood from first base to give the Black Bears the 2-1 lead.

CF Matt Gorski kept the inning rolling with an RBI single of his own that extended the lead to 3-1. RF Matt Fraizer made it 4-1 on a sacrifice fly to center field that was deep enough to score Triolo from third.

The inning was capped off by another RBI single by DH Blake Sabol, the third run-scoring single of the inning, that gave West Virginia the 5-1 lead.

RHP Francis Del Orbe provided the Black Bears with a solid two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and RHP Jacob Webb followed him with a scoreless inning of his own to hold the Crosscutters at bay.

West Virginia added one more run in the ninth inning on Wood's second RBI single of the game to make the score 6-1.

RHP Garrett Leonard came on in the bottom of the ninth and gave up a solo home run to make it 6-2 but was able to record the last three outs of the game to secure the win.

Game 2:

Echoing the previous day's game, the sixth inning proved to be the inning the Black Bears' bats came alive in game two as they scored four runs in the sixth on their way to another 6-2 victory over Williamsport.

The Crosscutters jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run home run over the left centerfield wall. Williamsport would not score again the rest of the night.

West Virginia got on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single by SS Jared Triolo to make it a 2-1 ballgame. CF Matt Fraizer tied the game up at two with an RBI groundout to the catcher. The very next batter, 1B Luke Mangieri, smacked a two-run double to right field to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The score would remain the same until the eighth inning when Triolo hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to left centerfield that extended the Black Bears lead to 5-2.

They would add one more run in the ninth on an RBI single to left field by 2B Victor Ngoepe to make it 6-2.

That would be all the runs the bullpen would need as the Black Bears got masterful performances from their relief pitchers for the second straight game. RHP Xavier Concepcion got the win in relief as he pitched two scoreless innings and with only one hit.

RHP Alec Rennard followed Concepcion with two scoreless innings of his own, while RHP Austin Roberts came in to pitch a scoreless eighth and ninth inning to earn the save.

West Virginia will return home tomorrow night riding high on a three-game win streak. They begin their six-game home stand at Monongalia County Ballpark Sunday night against the Auburn Doubledays with first pitch set for at 7:05 p.m. and a belated Independence Day fireworks show to follow.

For more information on the schedule or promotions, visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

