Cutters Game Postponed Saturday Due to Excessive Rain

Tonight's Cutters vs. West Virginia Black Bears game has been postponed due to rain.

The Alize Johnson bobblehead giveaway scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for August 28. All tickets dated July 6 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2019 Cutters home game.

Since this is the final time West Virginia visits Williamsport in 2019, the game will be made up in West Virginia at a date to be determined.

The Crosscutters next home game is Wednesday, July 10 as Williamsport hosts the Vermont Lake Monsters at 7:05pm.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

