Spinners Rained out Saturday vs. Yankees

July 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





LOWELL, MA - The Lowell Spinners (16-4), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, matchup with the Staten Island Yankees (11-9) affiliate of the New York Yankees has been cancelled.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader when the Spinners return to Richmond County Ballpark August 14-16. The date and time of the doubleheader will be decided at a later date.

Lowell is back in action on Sunday when they take on the Aberdeen Iron Birds, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

With the rainout, Bryan Lucas will get an extra day of rest before his next start and will make the start Sunday in Aberdeen. Lucas got the win last time out against Vermont slinging five shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Lowell is on the road for six games in the next week before coming back home to take on the Auburn Doubledays, affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on July 13 for Star Wars Night. The Spinners will sport Star Wars-themed jerseys.

New York-Penn League Stories from July 6, 2019

