Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants start a six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Today's Promotions:

4/25 (Tuesday, April 25th) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Grizzlies and Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the second of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of two sets in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 35-28 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

SWEEPING CAL LEAGUE AWARDS: Two Fresno Grizzlies were awarded by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Shortstop Ryan Ritter received California League Player of the Week, while RHP Blake Adams was named California League Pitcher of the Week. In six games last week, Ritter went 8-for-20 (.400) with three homers, one double, five RBI, three runs, eight walks and two stolen bases. Ritter went deep in the first inning on both April 20th and 21st while launching a solo shot in the finale on Sunday. Adams was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings on April 19th, his second outing with the Grizzlies. The righty didnÊ¼t allow a hit until a Chris Newell two-out single in the sixth. Adams finished his evening with one hit, two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts (most by a 2023 Grizzlies pitcher). Ritter and Adams are the first and second Grizzlies players to earn California League Weekly honors in 2023. Last year, Fresno won 14 California League Weekly honors, a franchise record.

RITTER THE HITTER: Ryan Ritter is riding a 10-game hit streak after starting the season 0-for-14. Ritter is 12-for-36 (.333) with four homers, two doubles, 10 RBI, six runs and 11 walks in that span.

TIME FOR FRANZEN IN FRESNO: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen for the third time this season. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

BUGARIN BREAKS THE WRONG RECORD: Grizzlies outfielder Jesus Bugarin went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts April 22 at Rancho Cucamonga. Bugarin's five punchouts tied a single-game franchise record, last done by Brandon Snyder on June 21, 2019.

BEAR BITE: The Grizzlies are 6-0 when scoring first this season. Fresno is also 0-5 on the road when the opponent scores first.

CLOSE LOSSES: Six of the seven Grizzlies losses this season have been by one or two runs, 5-4 (3x), 7-6, 2-0 and 5-3. The Grizzlies have left runners in scoring position in their last at-bats in all four of their one-run losses. Overall, Fresno is 3-6 in one or two-run games on the young season.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (5-3), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (2-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 26, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 3.12) vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.64)

APRIL 27, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Will Kempner (0-2, 4.50) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (1-0, 2.25)

APRIL 28, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-0, 8.31) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 4.80)

APRIL 29, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (0-0, 3.75) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-1, 8.38)

Upcoming promotions:

4/26 (Wednesday, April 26th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/27 (Thursday, April 27th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/28 (Friday, April 28th) - Halfway to Halloween Night & Friday Night Fireworks, with Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) & Community Outreach Night,

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! Special Appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Halfway to Halloween Night - Trick or Treating on Concourse, kids under 12 who dress up get in FREE!

Promotion: Community Outreach Night & Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/29 (Saturday, April 29th) - CFN Night, Presented by Van-G Logistics and Spirit Radio!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Special Pregame Concert by Christian Rap Star Tedashii! Concert will be held at Tulare Plaza (behind our main gate on Tulare Street) and will start right at 5:00pm.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/30 (Sunday, April 30th) - Pro Wrestling Night & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pro Wrestling Night with Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff! To purchase podcast tickets: https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-tickets.

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

