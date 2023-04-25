Franzen shines as Grizzlies claw past Giants 5-1

April 25, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - In the first of three Making the Grade games (Education days), the Fresno Grizzlies (9-7) clawed past the San Jose Giants (10-6) 5-1 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park.

Grizzlies' starting pitcher Caleb Franzen had an excellent outing, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Franzen did not issue a walk and struck out three en route to his first professional win. Carson Skipper and Carlos Torres picked up holds while Zach Agnos secured his fourth save of the year. Agnos fanned a pair of batters in the ninth.

Fresno's offense was led by EJ Andrews Jr., who had two hits, including a late homer, his fourth of the season. Andy Perez and Luis Mendez combined for three RBI with two of them coming in the fifth. Jake Snider reached base all four times and scored twice in the victory.

The Giants received four scoreless innings from lefty Carson Whisenhunt before the bullpen had difficulty with the Grizzlies bats. Carter Howell had three hits and the lone RBI. Alexander Suarez scored a run after he legged out a triple. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- DH Jake Snider (2-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB)

- LF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Alexander Suarez (1-3, 3B, R, HBP)

- CF Carter Howell (3-5, RBI)

- 1B Garrett Frechette (1-4, 2B)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday April 26 San Jose

Giants

(Home) San Jose RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 3.12) vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.64) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Ryan Ritter extended his hit streak to 11 games in the process.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.