Giants Fall In Fresno To Open Road Trip

The San Jose Giants opened their six-game series in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to the host Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. Back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth inning put Fresno ahead for good while the Giants left 10 runners on base in defeat. The loss was only San Jose's (10-6) second setback in their last eight games overall.

Carter Howell (3-for-5, RBI) and Diego Velasquez (2-for-5) combined for five hits from the top two spots in the batting order to lead the way offensively on Tuesday.

Carson Whisenhunt made the start on the mound for the Giants and dazzled during his four scoreless innings. The #2 ranked pitching prospect in the organization surrendered only one hit - an infield single - with no walks and seven strikeouts. Whisenhunt retired 12 out of the 13 batters he faced, including seven in a row to end his outing.

The game was scoreless until San Jose broke through in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Alexander Suarez stepped to the plate and blasted a triple off the fence in deep left center. Howell was up next and he blooped a single into shallow center to bring home Suarez with the first run of the day.

Unfortunately for San Jose, they would not muster another run and Fresno immediately responded in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Piggyback reliever Liam Simon was summoned from the bullpen to begin the inning and issued a one-out walk to Jake Snider before EJ Andrews Jr. singled to put runners on first and second. After Robby Martin struck out for the second out of the inning, Luis Mendez came up and lined an RBI single into right center as Snider scored to tie the game. Andy Perez followed by beating out a grounder to the right side for an infield single as Andrews Jr. came home giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.

Still down by a run, the Giants threatened in the top of the seventh when Suarez was hit by a pitch with two outs before Howell singled putting runners on the corners. Velasquez though followed by striking out on three pitches to end the inning. Fresno then pushed across a single run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead. With Simon still on the mound, consecutive walks to Martin and Mendez started the rally. After a wild pitch advanced the runners, Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center for a 3-1 Fresno advantage.

After San Jose went down quietly in the top of the eighth, the Grizzlies stretched their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the frame when Andrews Jr. connected for a two-run home run to deep left center off of Daniel Blair.

The Giants again threatened in the top of the ninth as Edison Mora worked a leadoff walk before Garrett Frechette blooped a double into shallow center to put runners on second and third with none out. However with the potential tying run on-deck, Fresno closer Zach Agnos entered and promptly struck out both Suarez and Howell before retiring Velasquez on a line out to deep right to end the game.

Grizzlies starter Caleb Franzen (1-1 ) earned the win after a solid six-inning start with only one run allowed. Franzen gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out three. Agnos picked-up his fourth save of the year. Simon (1-1) was charged with three runs (all earned) in his three innings out of the bullpen to take the loss. San Jose lost despite out-hitting Fresno 9-7. The time of game was only two hours and five minutes - the Giants' quickest game of the season thus far.

The Giants and Grizzlies play the second game of their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Hayden Birdsong is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

