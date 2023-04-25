Doncon Homers Again, Quakes Win Third Straight

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won their third straight game for the first time this year, besting the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday afternoon by a final of 3-1.

A terrific crowd of more than 5,000 fans at San Manuel Stadium saw a well-pitched game, with the Quakes coming out on top to open a 12-game, 13-day road trip.

Maddux Bruns and Chris Campos (3-0) combined for five scoreless innings, while Rayne Doncon homered for the second straight game, helping Rancho break through in the fifth against Inland Empire starter Jorge Marcheco (0-2).

Leading 2-1 in the ninth, Rancho padded their lead, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Cameron Decker, making it a 3-1 game.

Madison Jeffrey worked around a two-out walk to notch his second save.

The Quakes (10-6) will send Peter Heubeck to the hill on Wednesday night, as they continue their six-game set in San Bernardino. The 66ers will go with right-hander Jake Madden (0-1) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

