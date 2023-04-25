San Jose Giants to Host Two Independence Celebrations

San Jose, CA - Tickets for the San Jose Giants game on July 3rd and Independence Day event on July 4th are on sale now. Fans have two chances to take in the largest firework extravaganzas of the year at Excite Ballpark as the team lights up the sky on both evenings.

The Giants play host to the visiting Modesto Nuts on July 3, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM and an Independence Fireworks Show immediately following the game. Various ticket options are available for that evening's ballgame including a special Tukey Mike's BBQ Independence Day buffet, VIP group areas and seating throughout the main stadium grandstand.

The San Jose Giants will then host a special Independence Celebration on July 4th, while the team is on the road taking on the Fresno Grizzlies. Gates open at 5 PM and fans will be treated to a pre-event concert, courtesy of BAY Country 94.5. At 7 PM, fans are invited onto the field to take in the The Sandlot from the outfield, before returning to their ticketed seat to watch the fireworks extravaganza. Admission for the event is $20, with the full array of food and beverage options open at the ballpark for fans to enjoy.

Families interested in the July 4 event should also note that the organization has teamed up with Sirious Baseball to host a summer baseball camp July 4 - July 7. Registration for the camp includes a ticket to the concert, movie and fireworks show.

Those interested in group tickets for either event are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] for a Giants' representative to assist in purchasing.

The San Jose Giants embark on a six-game road trip beginning tonight in Fresno. The team will return home for 12 straight home games starting on May 2. For more information on ticket offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

